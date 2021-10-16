Invesco Advantage Municipalome II (VKI) falls 0.24% in Light Trading on October 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VKI - Market Data & News

Today, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Inc’s (NYSE: VKI) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. Invesco Advantage Municipalome II opened at $12.40 before trading between $12.40 and $12.21 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Invesco Advantage Municipalome II’s market cap fall to $547,347,824 on 74,250 shares -below their 30-day average of 75,871.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. It may invest in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust may invest in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. Invesco Advisers, Inc. acts as the investment advisor of the Trust.

Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology

Industrial software maker Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will merge two of its businesses with smaller rival, Aspen Technology Inc (Nasdaq:AZPN), in a deal worth $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock transaction announced Monday values AspenTech at about $160 per share, a 27% premium to its Oct. 6 close, before Bloomberg News first reported on talks between the two companies.

BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens

BlackRock Inc topped third-quarter profit estimates helped by robust performance fees and strong demand for its actively managed and sustainable funds, even as volatile markets hindered the world's largest money manager from growing its assets under management.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work, making the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items



JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

