Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: VKI) shares gained 0.2430% to end trading Wednesday at $12.36 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $12.45 and $12.31 throughout the day.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. It may invest in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust may invest in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. Invesco Advisers, Inc. acts as the investment advisor of the Trust.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

