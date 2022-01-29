Intuit (INTU) gains 3.40% for January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTU - Market Data & News Trade

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), a Mountain View, California, company, gained to close at $534.82 Friday after gaining $17.6 (3.40%) on volume of 1,760,655 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $536.23 to a low of $505.95 while Intuit’s market cap now stands at $146,564,742,621.

Intuit currently has roughly 9400 employees.

About Intuit Inc

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

