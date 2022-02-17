Intuit (INTU) falls 6.05% to Close at $496.18 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Intuit Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: INTU) stock fell $31.97, accounting for a 6.05% decrease. Intuit opened at $523.28 before trading between $525.90 and $494.72 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Intuit’s market cap fall to $135,975,644,131 on 2,138,424 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,807,506.

Intuit employs around 9400 people with a head office in Mountain View, California.

About Intuit Inc

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

