Intrepid Potash (IPI) Loses in Light Trading for July 12

Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 5.23% to $38.07 on July 12.

334,168 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 490,007 shares.

The company's stock dropped 5.99% so far in 2022.

Intrepid Potash shares have traded in a range between $27.43 and $121.72 over the past twelve months.

About Intrepid Potash Inc

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services. Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

