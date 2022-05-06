Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Loses 5.11% for May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ITCI - Market Data & News Trade

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares moved 5.11% today on 1,447,639 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 805,098 shares traded.

After closing today at $46.20 the company has a 50 day moving average of $58.72.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies lost 6.97% so far this year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

