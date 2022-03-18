Intevac, (IVAC) Up 5.40% for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IVAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was up $0.27 to end the day Friday at $5.27.

The company began the day at $4.80 and shares fluctuated between $5.30 and $4.80 with 137,136 shares trading hands.

Intevac, is averaging 73,191 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 6.16% YTD.

Intevac, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Intevac, Inc.

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. In its Thin-film Equipment business, it is a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Its production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets it serves currently. In its Photonics business, it is a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. It is the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

