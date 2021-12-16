Intevac, (IVAC) falls 4.65% on Strong Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IVAC - Market Data & News Trade

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares fell 4.65%, or $0.2 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.10. After opening the day at $4.28, shares of Intevac, fluctuated between $4.33 and $3.98. 365,781 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 82,046. Wednesday's activity brought Intevac,’s market cap to $100,822,706.

About Intevac, Inc.

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. In its Thin-film Equipment business, it is a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Its production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets it serves currently. In its Photonics business, it is a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. It is the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

