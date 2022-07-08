Intest (INTT) Gains in Active Trading for July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTT - Market Data & News

Intest Corp. (NYSE:INTT) shares have risen 5.08% today on 38,016 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 35,401 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $6.83 the company has a 50 day moving average of $7.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

Intest is down 48.90% so far this year.

About Intest Corp.

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, the company solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Its strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing its businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

