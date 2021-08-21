International Seaways (INSW) falls 0.31% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INSW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, International Seaways Inc Inc’s (NYSE: INSW) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.31% decrease. International Seaways opened at $15.84 before trading between $16.12 and $15.51 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw International Seaways’s market cap fall to $447,706,955 on 403,901 shares -above their 30-day average of 245,209.

About International Seaways Inc

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

Visit International Seaways Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on International Seaways Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: International Seaways Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns