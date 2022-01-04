International Paper (IP) falls 0.40% for January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IP - Market Data & News Trade

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) shares fell 0.40%, or $0.19 per share, to close Monday at $46.79. After opening the day at $47.35, shares of International Paper fluctuated between $47.55 and $46.65. 2,808,428 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,293,302. Monday's activity brought International Paper’s market cap to $18,120,043,678.

International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and employs more than 56000 people.

About International Paper Co.

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

