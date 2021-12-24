International General Insurance (IGIC) falls 0.90% in Light Trading on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IGIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: IGIC) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.90% decrease. International General Insurance opened at $7.80 before trading between $7.85 and $7.61 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw International General Insurance’s market cap fall to $378,373,313 on 18,986 shares -below their 30-day average of 23,650.

About International General Insurance Holdings Ltd

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated 'A' (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and 'A-'/Stable by S&P Global Ratings.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

