International Game (IGT) Gains in Active Trading for July 27

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) traded 6.66% higher on July 27 to close at $19.21.

2,210,602 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,849,618 shares.

International Game has moved 36.54% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

About International Game Technology PLC

IGT is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, its solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. The Company has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees.

