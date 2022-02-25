International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) gains 2.86% on Moderate Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IFF - Market Data & News Trade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) shares gained 2.86%, or $3.88 per share, to close Friday at $139.56. After opening the day at $135.97, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances fluctuated between $140.12 and $135.54. 1,510,781 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,887,995. Friday's activity brought International Flavors & Fragrances’s market cap to $35,524,578,483.

International Flavors & Fragrances is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 13600 people.

About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

