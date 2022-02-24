International Bancshares (IBOC) falls 2.34% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBOC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, International Bancshares Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: IBOC) stock fell $0.97, accounting for a 2.34% decrease. International Bancshares opened at $40.37 before trading between $41.06 and $38.92 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw International Bancshares’s market cap fall to $2,567,005,515 on 529,475 shares -above their 30-day average of 227,398.

About International Bancshares Corp.

IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation, a $13.6 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 187 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank's slogan 'We Do More' reflects the bank's dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

