Interlink Electronics (LINK) falls 3.63% to Close at $10.88 on July 28

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK) shares fell 3.63%, or $0.41 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.88. After opening the day at $11.50, shares of Interlink Electronics fluctuated between $11.50 and $10.51. 12,884 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 10,993. Wednesday's activity brought Interlink Electronics’s market cap to $71,817,716.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support.

Visit Interlink Electronics’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Interlink Electronics and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Interlink Electronics’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer