Interlink Electronics (LINK) falls 2.35% on Moderate Volume September 22

Today, Interlink Electronics Inc’s (NASDAQ: LINK) stock fell $0.2578, accounting for a 2.35% decrease. Interlink Electronics opened at $10.87 before trading between $11.19 and $9.95 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Interlink Electronics’s market cap fall to $70,629,555 on 3,498 shares -below their 30-day average of 7,167.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

