Intergroup Corp. (INTG) drops -10.0200% for July 07

Intergroup Corp. (NASDAQ: INTG) shares dropped -10.0200% to end trading Wednesday at $44.00 per share - a net change of $-4.9. Shares traded between $44.00 and $42.25 throughout the day.

About Intergroup Corp.

The InterGroup Corporation is a Delaware corporation formed in 1985, as a successor to Mutual Real Estate Investment Trust, a New York real estate investment trust created in 1965. Over the years, the Company has evolved into a diversified operating company with operations in multi-family and commercial real estate and an interest in the hospitality industry through its investment in the Hilton San Francisco Financial District. Management continuously seeks opportunities to build shareholder's value by improving its current operations and through its investment strategies in the national and international financial markets.

