Interface (TILE) Falls 6.00% on May 5

Shares of Interface Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) are down 6.00% Thursday.

As of 12:22:47 est, Interface is currently sitting at $13.26 and has fallen $0.84 so far today.

Interface has moved 5.42% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.16% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. Interface helps its customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. With its mission, Climate Take Back™, Interface commits to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

