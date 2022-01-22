Interface (TILE) falls 1.71% to Close at $13.19 on January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TILE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Interface Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: TILE) stock fell $0.23, accounting for a 1.71% decrease. Interface opened at $13.26 before trading between $13.79 and $13.11 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Interface’s market cap fall to $778,934,619 on 251,370 shares -above their 30-day average of 176,321.

Interface employs around 4094 people with a head office in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Interface Inc.

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. Interface helps its customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. With its mission, Climate Take Back™, Interface commits to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

