Intercorp Services (IFS) gains 1.55% in Active Trading on August 19

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS), a Lima, Lima, company, gained to close at $18.96 Thursday after gaining $0.29 (1.55%) on volume of 215,900 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.05 to a low of $18.33 while Intercorp Services’s market cap now stands at $2,204,129,805.

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

