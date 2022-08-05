Intercept (ICPT) Rises 16.51% on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICPT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) are up 16.51% Friday.

As of 11:58:34 est, Intercept sits at $15.88 and has moved $2.285 per share.

Intercept has moved 3.30% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.93% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-03.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

