Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) falls 0.69% for July 29

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) fell to close at $75.89 Thursday after losing $0.53 (0.69%) on volume of 167,067 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $77.23 to a low of $74.81 while Inter Parfums,’s market cap now stands at $2,402,073,164.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

