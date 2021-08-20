Intelligent Systems (INS) gains 1.94% on Strong Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INS - Market Data & News

Intelligent Systems Corp. (NYSE: INS) shares gained 1.94%, or $0.68 per share, to close Thursday at $35.66. After opening the day at $35.00, shares of Intelligent Systems fluctuated between $35.66 and $34.80. 27,113 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 25,302. Thursday's activity brought Intelligent Systems’s market cap to $311,761,080.

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company's principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

