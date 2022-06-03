Intellicheck (IDN) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for June 3

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) has already fallen $-0.1 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.73, Intellicheck has moved 5.78% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 6.49% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Intellicheck investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:43:24 est.

About Intellicheck Inc

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

