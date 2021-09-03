Intellicheck (IDN) falls 1.65% in Light Trading on September 2

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) shares fell 1.65%, or $0.15 per share, to close Thursday at $8.94. After opening the day at $9.14, shares of Intellicheck fluctuated between $9.30 and $8.91. 50,468 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 96,738. Thursday's activity brought Intellicheck’s market cap to $167,467,039.

Intellicheck is headquartered in Melville, New York..

About Intellicheck Inc

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

Visit Intellicheck Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Intellicheck Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Intellicheck Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores