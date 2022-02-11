Intel (INTC) falls 2.52% on Moderate Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Intel Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: INTC) stock fell $1.23, accounting for a 2.52% decrease. Intel opened at $48.96 before trading between $49.11 and $47.50 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Intel’s market cap fall to $193,949,360,000 on 37,029,559 shares -below their 30-day average of 41,941,813.

Intel employs around 110600 people with a head office in Santa Clara, California.

About Intel Corp.

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

