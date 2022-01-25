Integrated Media (IMTE) drops 12.11% on Strong Volume January 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMTE - Market Data & News Trade

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped to close at $10.60 Monday after losing $1.46 (12.11%) on volume of 3,624,342 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.24 to a low of $8.02 while Integrated Media’s market cap now stands at $98,891,852.

About Integrated Media Technology Limited

IMTE is engaged in the investment, development, and commercialization of visual technology with a focus on glasses-free 3D (also known as autostereoscopic 3D) display technology. Through its subsidiary, Marvel Digital Limited, IMTE designs and sells glasses-free 3D products for the industrial market. These products include glasses-free 3D digital signage and video wall, 3D conversion equipment, and software for the film/video production industry. For the consumer market, IMTE through its subsidiary, GOXD Technology Ltd., offers consumer products such as glasses-free 3D digital photo frame, smartphone, tablet, and TV. IMTE is headquartered in Hong Kong with regional offices in Australia and China.

