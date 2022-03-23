Integra Lifesciences (IART) Down in Active Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IART - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) moved 2.80% down on March 23 to close at $62.86.

1,305,805 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 517,265 shares.

Integra Lifesciences is down 3.46% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

