Integer (ITGR) Rises 2.83% for March 29

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 2.83% to $81.70 on March 29.

215,934 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 167,506 shares.

The company's stock has risen 7.17% so far in 2022.

Integer shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Integer Holdings Corp

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

