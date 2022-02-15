Insulet (PODD) gains 3.58% on Moderate Volume February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PODD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Insulet Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: PODD) stock gained $8.78, accounting for a 3.58% increase. Insulet opened at $251.59 before trading between $255.57 and $249.97 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Insulet’s market cap rise to $17,541,139,521 on 294,620 shares -below their 30-day average of 812,424.

About Insulet Corporation

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

