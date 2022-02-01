Insteel Industries, (IIIN) gains 5.31% for February 1

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN), a Mount Airy, North Carolina, company, gained to close at $39.84 Tuesday after gaining $2.01 (5.31%) on volume of 146,681 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $39.90 to a low of $37.88 while Insteel Industries,’s market cap now stands at $773,438,700.

About Insteel Industries, Inc.

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

