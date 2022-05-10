Insteel Industries, (IIIN) Falls 4.08% on May 10

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) shares are down 4.08%, or $1.75 per share, as on 12:01:36 est today. Since opening at $43.52, 39,087 shares of Insteel Industries, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $43.91 and $41.10.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 7.89%.

Insteel Industries, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Insteel Industries, Inc.

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

