Installed Building Products (IBP) Loses 2.41% on March 30

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) has lost $2.22 (2.41%) and sits at $90.43, as of 12:02:09 est on March 30.

86,521 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 5.86% over the last 5 days and shares fell 0.37% over the last 30 days.

Installed Building Products is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Installed Building Products Inc

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

