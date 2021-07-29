Installed Building Products (IBP) falls 0.37% on Moderate Volume July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Installed Building Products Inc Inc’s (NYSE: IBP) stock fell $0.43, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. Installed Building Products opened at $118.50 before trading between $119.37 and $115.29 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Installed Building Products’s market cap fall to $3,478,686,900 on 138,112 shares -below their 30-day average of 212,885.

About Installed Building Products Inc

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

