InspireMD (NSPR) Drops 2.97% on April 22

Shares of InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ: NSPR) are down 2.97% Friday.

As of 11:56:39 est, InspireMD is currently sitting at $2.78 and has fallen $0.085 per share in trading so far.

InspireMD has moved 7.43% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.13% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About InspireMD Inc

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

