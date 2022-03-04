Inspired Entertainment (INSE) falls 4.77% to Close at $12.59 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INSE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Inspired Entertainment Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: INSE) stock fell $0.63, accounting for a 4.77% decrease. Inspired Entertainment opened at $13.17 before trading between $13.37 and $12.52 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Inspired Entertainment’s market cap fall to $295,026,330 on 307,231 shares -above their 30-day average of 107,362.

About Inspired Entertainment Inc

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

