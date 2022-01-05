Insperity (NSP) falls 0.31% on Moderate Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Insperity Inc Inc’s (NYSE: NSP) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 0.31% decrease. Insperity opened at $118.66 before trading between $119.39 and $117.33 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Insperity’s market cap fall to $4,522,800,103 on 101,387 shares -below their 30-day average of 140,281.

About Insperity Inc

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

