Insight Enterprises (NSIT) falls 0.41% to Close at $96.58 on August 10

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares fell 0.41%, or $0.4 per share, to close Tuesday at $96.58. After opening the day at $96.72, shares of Insight Enterprises fluctuated between $97.31 and $95.07. 296,763 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 180,140. Tuesday's activity brought Insight Enterprises’s market cap to $3,366,376,255.

Insight Enterprises is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and employs more than 11000 people.

About Insight Enterprises Inc.

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

