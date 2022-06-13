Inpixon (INPX) Drops 5.73% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INPX - Market Data & News Trade

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares have fallen 5.73%, or $0.009 per share, as on 11:58:38 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.15, 1,063,734 shares of Inpixon have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $0.16 and $0.15.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 73.83%.

Inpixon expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoordata enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

