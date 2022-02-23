Inozyme Pharma (INZY) falls 7.60% on Moderate Volume February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INZY - Market Data & News Trade

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) fell to close at $5.96 Wednesday after losing $0.49 (7.60%) on volume of 27,292 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.32 to a low of $5.93 while Inozyme Pharma’s market cap now stands at $141,041,892.

About Inozyme Pharma Inc

Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through the company's in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, company is pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. Inozyme is initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

