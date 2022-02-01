Inotiv (NOTV) falls 3.85% to Close at $30.76 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOTV - Market Data & News Trade

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV), a West Lafayette, Indiana, company, fell to close at $30.76 Tuesday after losing $1.23 (3.85%) on volume of 309,465 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $32.99 to a low of $30.07 while Inotiv’s market cap now stands at $746,425,205.

Inotiv currently has roughly 17000 employees.

About Inotiv Inc

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

