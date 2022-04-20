Innoviva (INVA) Gains in Light Trading for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INVA - Market Data & News Trade

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) shares moved 1.11% today on 836,023 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,141,457 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $18.28 the company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Innoviva has moved 4.81% so far this year.

About Innoviva Inc

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

