Innovator ETFs - Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April (XBAP) falls 0.00% on Strong Volume November 5

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April (CBOE: XBAP) shares fell 0.00%, or $0.001 per share, to close Friday at $27.26. After opening the day at $27.27, shares of Innovator ETFs - Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April fluctuated between $27.29 and $27.26. 6,199 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,246. Friday's activity brought Innovator ETFs - Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April’s market cap to $19,766,400.

Visit Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April’s profile for more information.

Workers at Companies With at Least 100 People Must Be Vaccinated By January 4 or Get Weekly Tests

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months -- or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

Moderna Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Forecast

Moderna Inc (MRNA) on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to fill vials and distribute them around the world, sending its shares down nearly 15% before the opening bell.

Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

