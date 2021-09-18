Financial Markets by TradingView

Innovator ETFs - Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January (UJAN) falls 0.18% in Light Trading on September 17

Today, Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Inc’s (CBOE: UJAN) stock fell $0.0551, accounting for a 0.18% decrease. Innovator ETFs - Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January opened at $31.25 before trading between $31.25 and $31.16 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Innovator ETFs - Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - January’s market cap fall to $95,144,750 on 3,469 shares -below their 30-day average of 17,434.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

