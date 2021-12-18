Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

Innovator ETFs - Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT) falls 0.17% on Moderate Volume December 17

Equities Staff  |

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (CBOE: POCT) fell to close at $30.19 Friday after losing $0.0498 (0.17%) on volume of 7,246 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $30.18 to a low of $30.08 while Innovator ETFs - Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October’s market cap now stands at $206,322,000.

Visit Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October’s profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investment Themes To Watch in 2022
The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later
At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster
Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen
COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge
Carbon Prices — The Never-Ending Squeeze
Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis
Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2021 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).