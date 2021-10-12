Innovator ETFs - Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April (QTAP) falls 0.27% for October 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QTAP - Market Data & News Trade

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April (CBOE: QTAP) fell to close at $28.54 Monday after losing $0.0773 (0.27%) on volume of 43,901 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.74 to a low of $28.54 while Innovator ETFs - Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April’s market cap now stands at $15,694,250.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

