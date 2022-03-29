Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains in Active Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IIPR - Market Data & News Trade

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 3.47% to $210.10 on March 29.

230,431 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 205,071 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 22.77% so far in 2022.

Innovative Industrial Properties shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

