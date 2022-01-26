Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) falls 2.25% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IIPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Inc’s (NYSE: IIPR) stock fell $4.38, accounting for a 2.25% decrease. Innovative Industrial Properties opened at $191.63 before trading between $194.50 and $185.95 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Innovative Industrial Properties’s market cap fall to $4,552,359,836 on 213,980 shares -below their 30-day average of 266,349.

About Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

