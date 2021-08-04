Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) falls 0.25% to Close at $213.54 on August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IIPR - Market Data & News Trade

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR), a Park City, Utah, company, fell to close at $213.54 Tuesday after losing $0.54 (0.25%) on volume of 130,481 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $216.65 to a low of $211.00 while Innovative Industrial Properties’s market cap now stands at $5,109,225,732.

About Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

